2018 Ford F-150

165,094 KM

Details Features

$48,811

+ tax & licensing
$48,811

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

2018 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$48,811

+ taxes & licensing

165,094KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10199259
  • Stock #: B12331
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EGXJFA51634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,094 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

