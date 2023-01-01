$48,811+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
165,094KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10199259
- Stock #: B12331
- VIN: 1FTEW1EGXJFA51634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 165,094 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
