$41,500 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 2 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8757746

8757746 Stock #: B12148

B12148 VIN: 1FTFW1E55JKE20362

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 118,261 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.