Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

118,261 KM

Details Features

$41,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,500

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 8757746
  2. 8757746
  3. 8757746
  4. 8757746
  5. 8757746
  6. 8757746
  7. 8757746
  8. 8757746
  9. 8757746
Contact Seller

$41,500

+ taxes & licensing

118,261KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8757746
  • Stock #: B12148
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E55JKE20362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,261 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 176,198 KM
$19,875 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee T...
 69,277 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 0 KM
$19,400 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory