2018 Honda CR-V

50,756 KM

Details Features

$34,920

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

Touring

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$34,920

+ taxes & licensing

50,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H9XJH100020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H04371A
  • Mileage 50,756 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

$34,920

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2018 Honda CR-V