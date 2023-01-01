Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

17,715 KM

Details Features

$23,933

+ tax & licensing
$23,933

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

GL

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$23,933

+ taxes & licensing

17,715KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10238045
  Stock #: B12335
  VIN: KMHD84LF8JU717883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,715 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

