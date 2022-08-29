Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

47,463 KM

Details Features

$28,850

+ tax & licensing
$28,850

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$28,850

+ taxes & licensing

47,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9273598
  • Stock #: B12221
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47JU765520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,463 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

