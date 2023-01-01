Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Tucson

84,480 KM

Details Features

$26,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,600

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 9448965
  2. 9448965
  3. 9448965
  4. 9448965
  5. 9448965
  6. 9448965
  7. 9448965
  8. 9448965
  9. 9448965
Contact Seller

$26,600

+ taxes & licensing

84,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9448965
  • Stock #: B12239
  • VIN: KM8J3CA42JU733302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,480 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 84,480 KM
$26,600 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX-L...
 137,994 KM
$20,944 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Explorer S...
 186,754 KM
$21,914 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory