2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE 2.0L
Location
84,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9448965
- Stock #: B12239
- VIN: KM8J3CA42JU733302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 84,480 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
