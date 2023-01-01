$31,974+ tax & licensing
$31,974
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Frontier
SV
$31,974
+ taxes & licensing
90,062KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10289022
- Stock #: B12324A
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV9JN762188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 90,062 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
