2018 Nissan Frontier

90,062 KM

Details Features

$31,974

+ tax & licensing
$31,974

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2018 Nissan Frontier

2018 Nissan Frontier

SV

2018 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$31,974

+ taxes & licensing

90,062KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10289022
  • Stock #: B12324A
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV9JN762188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,062 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

