2018 Nissan Rogue

0 KM

Details Features

$31,750

+ tax & licensing
Spring Honda

250-489-4311

SL w/Propilot Assist

Location

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10110306
  • Stock #: B12318
  • VIN: JN8AT2MV3JW323782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B12318
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

