Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota Tacoma

182,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Watch This Vehicle
14517069

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 14517069
  2. 14517069
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
182,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN9JX034394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spring Honda

Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 182,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda Pilot TrailSport for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2025 Honda Pilot TrailSport 5,292 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Ridgeline TOURING for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2022 Honda Ridgeline TOURING 63,961 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2018 Toyota Tacoma