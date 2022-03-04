Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

88,419 KM

Details Features

$46,976

+ tax & licensing
$46,976

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$46,976

+ taxes & licensing

88,419KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8615582
  • Stock #: B12122
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1JX035202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,419 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

