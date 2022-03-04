$46,976+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
88,419KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8615582
- Stock #: B12122
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1JX035202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 88,419 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
