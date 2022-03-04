Menu
2019 Acura TLX

31,914 KM

Details Features

$41,863

+ tax & licensing
$41,863

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2019 Acura TLX

2019 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec

2019 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$41,863

+ taxes & licensing

31,914KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8615588
  Stock #: B12123
  VIN: 19UUB3F66KA802432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B12123
  • Mileage 31,914 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

