$41,863+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,863
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2019 Acura TLX
2019 Acura TLX
Tech A-Spec
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$41,863
+ taxes & licensing
31,914KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8615588
- Stock #: B12123
- VIN: 19UUB3F66KA802432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # B12123
- Mileage 31,914 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6