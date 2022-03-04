2019 Acura TLX

$41,863 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 9 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8615588

8615588 Stock #: B12123

B12123 VIN: 19UUB3F66KA802432

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # B12123

Mileage 31,914 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.