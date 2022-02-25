2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

$77,914 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 9 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8273826

8273826 Stock #: B11952B

B11952B VIN: 1GC4KWCY9KF114630

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # B11952B

Mileage 27,993 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.