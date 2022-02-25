Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

27,993 KM

Details Features

$77,914

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$77,914

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LT

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 8273826
  2. 8273826
  3. 8273826
Contact Seller

$77,914

+ taxes & licensing

27,993KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8273826
  • Stock #: B11952B
  • VIN: 1GC4KWCY9KF114630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # B11952B
  • Mileage 27,993 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2015 Toyota Tacoma V6
 45,560 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 107,878 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 133,625 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory