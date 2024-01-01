Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Ranger

127,341 KM

Details Features

$35,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Ranger

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Ranger

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 10859103
  2. 10859103
  3. 10859103
  4. 10859103
  5. 10859103
  6. 10859103
  7. 10859103
  8. 10859103
  9. 10859103
Contact Seller

$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,341KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH4KLA16381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,341 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spring Honda

Used 2016 Jeep Renegade North WELL MAINTAINED, LOW MILEAGE, SMOKE-FREE, ONE OWNER for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2016 Jeep Renegade North WELL MAINTAINED, LOW MILEAGE, SMOKE-FREE, ONE OWNER 77,692 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V LX WELL MAINTAINED, LOCAL TRADE, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2013 Honda CR-V LX WELL MAINTAINED, LOCAL TRADE, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA 266,960 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, WELL MAINTAINED, SMOKE-FREE, ONE OWNER for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, WELL MAINTAINED, SMOKE-FREE, ONE OWNER 128,540 KM $23,500 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Ranger