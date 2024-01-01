$24,234+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda Civic
LX $220 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, EXTENDED WARRANTY, GREAT ON GAS, LOW KILOMETRES
2019 Honda Civic
LX $220 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, EXTENDED WARRANTY, GREAT ON GAS, LOW KILOMETRES
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,234
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,394KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F50KH022340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L00047
- Mileage 27,394 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
$24,234
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2019 Honda Civic