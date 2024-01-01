Menu
2019 Honda Civic

27,394 KM

Details Features

$24,234

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

LX $220 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, EXTENDED WARRANTY, GREAT ON GAS, LOW KILOMETRES

2019 Honda Civic

LX $220 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, EXTENDED WARRANTY, GREAT ON GAS, LOW KILOMETRES

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,234

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,394KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F50KH022340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L00047
  • Mileage 27,394 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

$24,234

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2019 Honda Civic