Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

77,990 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 9411952
  2. 9411952
  3. 9411952
  4. 9411952
  5. 9411952
  6. 9411952
  7. 9411952
  8. 9411952
  9. 9411952
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9411952
  • Stock #: H02673A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F79KH006932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H02673A
  • Mileage 77,990 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2019 Honda Civic EX
 77,990 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Outback ...
 57,079 KM
$43,580 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 74,225 KM
$19,920 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory