2019 Honda CR-V

40,399 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

LX

2019 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

40,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H27KH116230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B12404
  • Mileage 40,399 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

