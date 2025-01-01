Menu
2019 Honda Pilot

226,363 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Pilot

Black Edition

12812587

2019 Honda Pilot

Black Edition

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
226,363KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H01KB507065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # H08571AA
  • Mileage 226,363 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

