$27,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda Pilot
Black Edition
2019 Honda Pilot
Black Edition
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
226,363KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H01KB507065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # H08571AA
- Mileage 226,363 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spring Honda
2017 RAM 1500 SLT $226 BI-WEEKLY - ONE OWNER, SMOKE-FREE, LOCAL TRADE 116,626 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Armada Platinum $186 BI-WEEKLY - SMOKE-FREE, ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE 208,628 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee North $114 BI-WEEKLY - SMOKE-FREE, LOCAL TRADE, WELL MAINTAINED 175,824 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Email Spring Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2019 Honda Pilot