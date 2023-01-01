$48,440+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,440
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2019 Honda Ridgeline
2019 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$48,440
+ taxes & licensing
39,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10224141
- Stock #: B12334
- VIN: 5FPYK3F74KB503710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # B12334
- Mileage 39,246 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6