2019 Honda Ridgeline

39,246 KM

Details Features

$48,440

+ tax & licensing
$48,440

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2019 Honda Ridgeline

2019 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

2019 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$48,440

+ taxes & licensing

39,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224141
  • Stock #: B12334
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F74KB503710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B12334
  • Mileage 39,246 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

