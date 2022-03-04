$31,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
112,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8575127
- Stock #: B12010
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV4KC721142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
