Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

112,366 KM

Details Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 8575127
  2. 8575127
  3. 8575127
  4. 8575127
  5. 8575127
  6. 8575127
  7. 8575127
  8. 8575127
  9. 8575127
Contact Seller

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8575127
  • Stock #: B12010
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4KC721142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B12010
  • Mileage 112,366 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2019 Nissan Rogue S
 112,366 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Titan SV...
 113,925 KM
$26,650 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 72,023 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory