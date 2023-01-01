Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

43,055 KM

Details Features

$47,570

+ tax & licensing
$47,570

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

2019 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$47,570

+ taxes & licensing

43,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10192224
  • Stock #: B12309B
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH4KS989042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,055 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

