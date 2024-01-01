Menu
2020 Ford F-150

57,657 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,657KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP4LFC61486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,657 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2020 Ford F-150