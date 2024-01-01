Menu
2020 GMC Yukon

84,288 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Yukon

Denali

2020 GMC Yukon

Denali

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

Used
84,288KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2CKJ3LR282276

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 84,288 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

