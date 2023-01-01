Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

66,308 KM

Details Features

$27,575

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,575

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 10413069
  2. 10413069
  3. 10413069
  4. 10413069
  5. 10413069
  6. 10413069
  7. 10413069
  8. 10413069
  9. 10413069
Contact Seller

$27,575

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,308KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10413069
  • Stock #: B12332
  • VIN: SHHFK7G38LU302721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B12332
  • Mileage 66,308 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2021 Kia Sorento 2.5...
 50,277 KM
$42,525 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus SEL ...
 87,810 KM
$18,570 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Venue P...
 32,428 KM
$25,525 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory