$27,575+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,575
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2020 Honda Civic
2020 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$27,575
+ taxes & licensing
66,308KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10413069
- Stock #: B12332
- VIN: SHHFK7G38LU302721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # B12332
- Mileage 66,308 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6