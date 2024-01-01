Menu
2020 Honda Civic

27,212 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

EX

2020 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

27,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F73LH015028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,212 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2020 Honda Civic