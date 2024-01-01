$25,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Honda Civic
EX
2020 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
27,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2F73LH015028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 27,212 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Spring Honda
2020 Honda Civic EX 27,212 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class $232 BI-WEEKLY - SMOKE-FREE, WELL MAINTAINED, ONE OWNER, PET-FREE 237,294 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d $253 BI-WEEKLY 89,974 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Email Spring Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2020 Honda Civic