2020 Honda HR-V

86,887 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda HR-V

Sport

2020 Honda HR-V

Sport

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,887KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H21LM100205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,887 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2020 Honda HR-V