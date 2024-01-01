$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Honda HR-V
Sport
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
Used
86,887KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H21LM100205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 86,887 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2020 Honda HR-V