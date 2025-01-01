$25,595+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda HR-V
Touring
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$25,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,070KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H93LM106312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 136,070 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
