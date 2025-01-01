Menu
2020 Honda HR-V

136,070 KM

Details Features

$25,595

+ tax & licensing
Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

Used
136,070KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H93LM106312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,070 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

