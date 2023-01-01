Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Honda HR-V

43,296 KM

Details Features

$31,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,750

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2021 Honda HR-V

2021 Honda HR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 10209387
  2. 10209387
  3. 10209387
  4. 10209387
  5. 10209387
  6. 10209387
  7. 10209387
  8. 10209387
  9. 10209387
Contact Seller

$31,750

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
43,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10209387
  • Stock #: H08947B
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H39MM102648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H08947B
  • Mileage 43,296 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spring Honda

2021 Honda HR-V LX
 43,296 KM
$31,750 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline...
 50,470 KM
$46,750 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Plat...
 165,094 KM
$48,811 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory