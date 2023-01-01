2021 Honda HR-V

$31,750 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 2 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10209387

10209387 Stock #: H08947B

H08947B VIN: 3CZRU6H39MM102648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # H08947B

Mileage 43,296 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.