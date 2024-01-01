Menu
2022 Honda Odyssey

59,192 KM

Details Features

$44,595

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES

2022 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$44,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,192KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H6XNB501870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # H03418A
  • Mileage 59,192 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,595

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2022 Honda Odyssey