2022 Honda Pilot

30,464 KM

Details Features

$57,733

+ tax & licensing
$57,733

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2022 Honda Pilot

2022 Honda Pilot

Black Edition

2022 Honda Pilot

Black Edition

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$57,733

+ taxes & licensing

30,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10365933
  • Stock #: B12347
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H03NB505810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B12347
  • Mileage 30,464 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

