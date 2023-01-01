$25,525+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,525
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2022 Hyundai Venue
2022 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$25,525
+ taxes & licensing
32,428KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10385025
- Stock #: H02580C
- VIN: KMHRC8A37NU141181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,428 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6