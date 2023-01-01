Menu
2022 Hyundai Venue

32,428 KM

Details Features

$25,525

+ tax & licensing
$25,525

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

PREFERRED

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$25,525

+ taxes & licensing

32,428KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10385025
  • Stock #: H02580C
  • VIN: KMHRC8A37NU141181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,428 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

