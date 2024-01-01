Menu
2023 Acura RDX

20,172 KM

Details Features

$50,995

+ tax & licensing
12012055

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

Used
20,172KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8TC2H62PL801015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B12483
  • Mileage 20,172 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

250-489-4311

