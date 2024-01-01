Menu
2023 Honda CR-V

46,423 KM

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V

Hybrid Touring

2023 Honda CR-V

Hybrid Touring

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,423KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS6H95PH200618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H00972B
  • Mileage 46,423 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spring Honda

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2023 Honda CR-V