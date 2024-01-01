$45,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Honda CR-V
Hybrid Touring
2023 Honda CR-V
Hybrid Touring
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,423KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS6H95PH200618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # H00972B
- Mileage 46,423 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
2023 Honda CR-V