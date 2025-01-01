$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport-B $286 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, EXTENDED WARRANTY, GREAT ON GAS, LOW KILOMETRES
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport-B $286 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, EXTENDED WARRANTY, GREAT ON GAS, LOW KILOMETRES
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,146KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H5XPH122290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B12429
- Mileage 10,146 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2023 Honda CR-V