2023 Honda CR-V

10,146 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Sport-B $286 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, EXTENDED WARRANTY, GREAT ON GAS, LOW KILOMETRES

12113840

Sport-B $286 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, EXTENDED WARRANTY, GREAT ON GAS, LOW KILOMETRES

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
10,146KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H5XPH122290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B12429
  • Mileage 10,146 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

