2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid

27,989 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Touring

13486466

2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Touring

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,989KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS6H97PH201298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,989 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

