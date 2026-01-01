$64,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Tundra
Limited
2024 Toyota Tundra
Limited
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
24,088KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFJA5DB8RX208139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H06297A
- Mileage 24,088 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2024 Toyota Tundra