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2024 Toyota Tundra

24,088 KM

Details Features

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14145835

2024 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

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Contact Seller

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
24,088KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFJA5DB8RX208139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H06297A
  • Mileage 24,088 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

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250-489-XXXX

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250-489-4311

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$64,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2024 Toyota Tundra