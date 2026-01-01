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<p>Tough, dependable, and built to handle whatever comes your way, this 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD Crew Cab is a full-size pickup that delivers the capability and versatility you need for work and everyday life. With its proven performance, confident 4-wheel drive system, and durable design, this Silverado is ready for any task.</p><p>The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for passengers, while the Short Box provides the flexibility to haul tools, equipment, or weekend gear with ease. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin with modern conveniences designed to make every drive more enjoyable. Reliable, capable, and built with Chevrolet durability, this Silverado 1500 LT is ready for its next adventure.</p>

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

349,220 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab Short Box LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle
14536956

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab Short Box LT w/1LT

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5

250-782-9155

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Contact Seller

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
349,220KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC0EG255236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 349,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Tough, dependable, and built to handle whatever comes your way, this 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD Crew Cab is a full-size pickup that delivers the capability and versatility you need for work and everyday life. With its proven performance, confident 4-wheel drive system, and durable design, this Silverado is ready for any task.

The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for passengers, while the Short Box provides the flexibility to haul tools, equipment, or weekend gear with ease. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin with modern conveniences designed to make every drive more enjoyable. Reliable, capable, and built with Chevrolet durability, this Silverado 1500 LT is ready for its next adventure.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister GM Dawson Creek

12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5

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250-782-XXXX

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250-782-9155

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$13,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-782-9155

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500