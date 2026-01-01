$13,499+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab Short Box LT w/1LT
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab Short Box LT w/1LT
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5
250-782-9155
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 349,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Tough, dependable, and built to handle whatever comes your way, this 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD Crew Cab is a full-size pickup that delivers the capability and versatility you need for work and everyday life. With its proven performance, confident 4-wheel drive system, and durable design, this Silverado is ready for any task.
The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for passengers, while the Short Box provides the flexibility to haul tools, equipment, or weekend gear with ease. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin with modern conveniences designed to make every drive more enjoyable. Reliable, capable, and built with Chevrolet durability, this Silverado 1500 LT is ready for its next adventure.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bannister Automotive Group
Email Bannister Automotive Group
Bannister Automotive Group
Bannister GM Dawson Creek
Call Dealer
250-782-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250-782-9155