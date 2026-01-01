$11,499+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Hatchback LT (Automatic)
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Hatchback LT (Automatic)
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5
250-782-9155
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 40T25-4342A
- Mileage 159,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Practical, efficient, and fun to drive, this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Hatchback is the perfect compact car for daily commuting and weekend adventures. With its sporty hatchback design, smooth automatic transmission, and impressive fuel efficiency, the Cruze delivers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
Inside, you'll find a spacious and well-designed cabin with modern technology, comfortable seating, and versatile cargo space thanks to the hatchback layout. Whether you're running errands around town or heading out on a road trip, this Chevrolet Cruze LT offers the ideal combination of style, practicality, and everyday value.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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