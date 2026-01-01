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<p>Practical, efficient, and fun to drive, this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Hatchback is the perfect compact car for daily commuting and weekend adventures. With its sporty hatchback design, smooth automatic transmission, and impressive fuel efficiency, the Cruze delivers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>Inside, you'll find a spacious and well-designed cabin with modern technology, comfortable seating, and versatile cargo space thanks to the hatchback layout. Whether you're running errands around town or heading out on a road trip, this Chevrolet Cruze LT offers the ideal combination of style, practicality, and everyday value.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

159,275 KM

Details Description Features

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Hatchback LT (Automatic)

Watch This Vehicle
14500549

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Hatchback LT (Automatic)

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5

250-782-9155

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Contact Seller

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
159,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SM1HS604649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40T25-4342A
  • Mileage 159,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Practical, efficient, and fun to drive, this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Hatchback is the perfect compact car for daily commuting and weekend adventures. With its sporty hatchback design, smooth automatic transmission, and impressive fuel efficiency, the Cruze delivers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Inside, you'll find a spacious and well-designed cabin with modern technology, comfortable seating, and versatile cargo space thanks to the hatchback layout. Whether you're running errands around town or heading out on a road trip, this Chevrolet Cruze LT offers the ideal combination of style, practicality, and everyday value.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister GM Dawson Creek

12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5

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250-782-XXXX

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250-782-9155

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$11,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-782-9155

2017 Chevrolet Cruze