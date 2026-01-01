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<p>Built to get the job done and ready for whatever the day brings, this 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD combines dependable capability with bold styling and everyday practicality. With its confident 4-wheel drive system, strong performance, and rugged design, this Silverado is equally at home on the job site, towing a trailer, or heading out for the weekend.</p><p>The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for passengers and gear, while the Standard Box provides the versatility needed for hauling tools, equipment, or recreational toys. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin with modern technology and convenience features designed to make every drive more enjoyable. Tough, capable, and built with Chevrolet durability, this Silverado 1500 Custom is ready to go to work.</p>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

95,605 KM

Details Description Features

$37,785

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom

Watch This Vehicle
14536959

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5

250-782-9155

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Contact Seller

$37,785

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,605KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPDBEK7PZ195934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Built to get the job done and ready for whatever the day brings, this 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD combines dependable capability with bold styling and everyday practicality. With its confident 4-wheel drive system, strong performance, and rugged design, this Silverado is equally at home on the job site, towing a trailer, or heading out for the weekend.

The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for passengers and gear, while the Standard Box provides the versatility needed for hauling tools, equipment, or recreational toys. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin with modern technology and convenience features designed to make every drive more enjoyable. Tough, capable, and built with Chevrolet durability, this Silverado 1500 Custom is ready to go to work.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister GM Dawson Creek

12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5

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250-782-XXXX

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250-782-9155

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$37,785

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-782-9155

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500