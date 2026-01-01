$37,785+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5
250-782-9155
$37,785
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,605 KM
Vehicle Description
Built to get the job done and ready for whatever the day brings, this 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD combines dependable capability with bold styling and everyday practicality. With its confident 4-wheel drive system, strong performance, and rugged design, this Silverado is equally at home on the job site, towing a trailer, or heading out for the weekend.
The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for passengers and gear, while the Standard Box provides the versatility needed for hauling tools, equipment, or recreational toys. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin with modern technology and convenience features designed to make every drive more enjoyable. Tough, capable, and built with Chevrolet durability, this Silverado 1500 Custom is ready to go to work.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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