$31,299+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Hornet
GT Plus AWD
2023 Dodge Hornet
GT Plus AWD
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5
250-782-9155
$31,299
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 40T26-4866A
- Mileage 13,271 KM
Vehicle Description
Sporty, stylish, and packed with modern technology, this 2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus AWD delivers an exciting driving experience with the versatility of a compact SUV. With its aggressive styling, responsive performance, and confident all-wheel drive capability, the Hornet is designed to stand out from the crowd.
Inside, the GT Plus trim offers a premium cabin with upscale materials, advanced technology, and comfort-focused features that make every drive enjoyable. Whether you're commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway, the Hornet combines practicality, performance, and bold Dodge attitude in one dynamic package. This is a crossover built for drivers who want something a little more exciting from their everyday vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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