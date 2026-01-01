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<p>Sporty, stylish, and packed with modern technology, this 2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus AWD delivers an exciting driving experience with the versatility of a compact SUV. With its aggressive styling, responsive performance, and confident all-wheel drive capability, the Hornet is designed to stand out from the crowd.</p><p>Inside, the GT Plus trim offers a premium cabin with upscale materials, advanced technology, and comfort-focused features that make every drive enjoyable. Whether you're commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway, the Hornet combines practicality, performance, and bold Dodge attitude in one dynamic package. This is a crossover built for drivers who want something a little more exciting from their everyday vehicle.</p><h3></h3>

2023 Dodge Hornet

13,271 KM

Details Description Features

$31,299

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Dodge Hornet

GT Plus AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14424757

2023 Dodge Hornet

GT Plus AWD

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5

250-782-9155

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Contact Seller

$31,299

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
13,271KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACNDFBN0P3A05720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40T26-4866A
  • Mileage 13,271 KM

Vehicle Description

Sporty, stylish, and packed with modern technology, this 2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus AWD delivers an exciting driving experience with the versatility of a compact SUV. With its aggressive styling, responsive performance, and confident all-wheel drive capability, the Hornet is designed to stand out from the crowd.

Inside, the GT Plus trim offers a premium cabin with upscale materials, advanced technology, and comfort-focused features that make every drive enjoyable. Whether you're commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway, the Hornet combines practicality, performance, and bold Dodge attitude in one dynamic package. This is a crossover built for drivers who want something a little more exciting from their everyday vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister GM Dawson Creek

12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5

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250-782-XXXX

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250-782-9155

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$31,299

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-782-9155

2023 Dodge Hornet