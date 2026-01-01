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<p>A like-new, one-owner truck built with a clear focus on off-road capability while still staying comfortable for everyday driving. The 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor brings a factory-tuned setup designed for confidence on rough roads, trails, and changing conditions.</p><p>With its lifted stance, upgraded suspension, and selectable drive modes, its engineered to handle more demanding terrain without sacrificing day-to-day usability. Inside, it still delivers a modern, comfortable cabin with practical technology and a driver-focused layout.</p><p>A strong choice for someone who wants real off-road capability in a well-kept, modern full-size truck.</p>

2024 Ford F-150

93,911 KM

Details Description Features

$67,258

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford F-150

Tremor 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14305067

2024 Ford F-150

Tremor 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

1609 Alaska Ave, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 1Z9

250-782-8589

Contact Seller

$67,258

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,911KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW4L82RFB65835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,911 KM

Vehicle Description

A like-new, one-owner truck built with a clear focus on off-road capability while still staying comfortable for everyday driving. The 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor brings a factory-tuned setup designed for confidence on rough roads, trails, and changing conditions.

With its lifted stance, upgraded suspension, and selectable drive modes, its engineered to handle more demanding terrain without sacrificing day-to-day usability. Inside, it still delivers a modern, comfortable cabin with practical technology and a driver-focused layout.

A strong choice for someone who wants real off-road capability in a well-kept, modern full-size truck.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Running Boards
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Ford Dawson Creek

1609 Alaska Ave, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 1Z9

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250-782-XXXX

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250-782-8589

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$67,258

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-782-8589

2024 Ford F-150