$67,258+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
Tremor 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
2024 Ford F-150
Tremor 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
1609 Alaska Ave, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 1Z9
250-782-8589
$67,258
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,911 KM
Vehicle Description
A like-new, one-owner truck built with a clear focus on off-road capability while still staying comfortable for everyday driving. The 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor brings a factory-tuned setup designed for confidence on rough roads, trails, and changing conditions.
With its lifted stance, upgraded suspension, and selectable drive modes, its engineered to handle more demanding terrain without sacrificing day-to-day usability. Inside, it still delivers a modern, comfortable cabin with practical technology and a driver-focused layout.
A strong choice for someone who wants real off-road capability in a well-kept, modern full-size truck.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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