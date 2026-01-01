Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Luxury, capability, and versatility come together in this 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum 4x4. Designed to elevate every journey, this full-size SUV delivers confident performance, premium comfort, and advanced technology for both everyday driving and long-distance travel.</p><p>Inside, the Platinum trim offers a spacious, upscale cabin with refined materials, modern amenities, and seating for the whole family. With its capable 4x4 system, impressive towing ability, and generous cargo space, this Expedition is ready for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Sophisticated, powerful, and exceptionally well-equipped, this 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum is ready for whatever adventure comes next.</p>

2025 Ford Expedition

16,722 KM

Details Description Features

$94,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Ford Expedition

Platinum 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14534136

2025 Ford Expedition

Platinum 4x4

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5

250-782-9155

  1. 14534136
  2. 14534136
  3. 14534136
  4. 14534136
  5. 14534136
  6. 14534136
  7. 14534136
  8. 14534136
  9. 14534136
  10. 14534136
  11. 14534136
  12. 14534136
  13. 14534136
  14. 14534136
  15. 14534136
  16. 14534136
  17. 14534136
  18. 14534136
  19. 14534136
  20. 14534136
  21. 14534136
  22. 14534136
  23. 14534136
  24. 14534136
  25. 14534136
Contact Seller

$94,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
16,722KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJU1MG4SEA19402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury, capability, and versatility come together in this 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum 4x4. Designed to elevate every journey, this full-size SUV delivers confident performance, premium comfort, and advanced technology for both everyday driving and long-distance travel.

Inside, the Platinum trim offers a spacious, upscale cabin with refined materials, modern amenities, and seating for the whole family. With its capable 4x4 system, impressive towing ability, and generous cargo space, this Expedition is ready for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Sophisticated, powerful, and exceptionally well-equipped, this 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum is ready for whatever adventure comes next.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Running Boards;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Third Row;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bannister Automotive Group

Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr 1RS for sale in Chilliwack, BC
2025 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr 1RS 17,249 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box LT for sale in Kamloops, BC
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box LT 54,603 KM $70,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE CVT for sale in Kamloops, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE CVT 131,031 KM $24,988 + tax & lic

Email Bannister Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister GM Dawson Creek

12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5

Call Dealer

250-782-XXXX

(click to show)

250-782-9155

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$94,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-782-9155

2025 Ford Expedition