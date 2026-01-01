$94,985+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Expedition
Platinum 4x4
2025 Ford Expedition
Platinum 4x4
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5
250-782-9155
$94,985
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,722 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury, capability, and versatility come together in this 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum 4x4. Designed to elevate every journey, this full-size SUV delivers confident performance, premium comfort, and advanced technology for both everyday driving and long-distance travel.
Inside, the Platinum trim offers a spacious, upscale cabin with refined materials, modern amenities, and seating for the whole family. With its capable 4x4 system, impressive towing ability, and generous cargo space, this Expedition is ready for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Sophisticated, powerful, and exceptionally well-equipped, this 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum is ready for whatever adventure comes next.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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