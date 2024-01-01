Menu
<p>2008 Porsche Cayman 2dr Cpe S</p>

92,670 KM

Details Description Features

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Location

RSpace Auto Group

5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2

778-922-2060

Used
92,670KM
VIN WP0AB29818U782980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R782980
  • Mileage 92,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Cruise Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

778-922-2060

