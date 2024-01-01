$29,800+ tax & licensing
2008 Porsche Cayman
2dr Cpe S
Location
5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2
Used
92,670KM
VIN WP0AB29818U782980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # R782980
- Mileage 92,670 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Interior
Cruise Control
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
