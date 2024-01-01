Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 Aston Martin Rapid</p>

2012 Aston Martin Rapide

49,500 KM

Details Description Features

$88,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Aston Martin Rapide

4dr Sedan Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Aston Martin Rapide

4dr Sedan Automatic

Location

RSpace Auto Group

5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2

778-922-2060

Contact Seller

$88,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,500KM
VIN SCFHDDAJ9CGF03032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Stock # RF03032
  • Mileage 49,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Aston Martin Rapid

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RSpace Auto Group

Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe V8. MAGNETIC RIDE PKG. PERFORMANCE EXHAUST. for sale in Delta, BC
2016 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe V8. MAGNETIC RIDE PKG. PERFORMANCE EXHAUST. 75,500 KM $39,800 + tax & lic
Used 2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i 4dr All-wheel Drive Sports Activity Vehicle Automatic for sale in Delta, BC
2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i 4dr All-wheel Drive Sports Activity Vehicle Automatic 122,400 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Sienna Sienna XSE. 7-Passenger AWD for sale in Delta, BC
2024 Toyota Sienna Sienna XSE. 7-Passenger AWD 2,000 KM $71,800 + tax & lic

Email RSpace Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RSpace Auto Group

RSpace Auto Group

5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2

Call Dealer

778-922-XXXX

(click to show)

778-922-2060

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$88,800

+ taxes & licensing

RSpace Auto Group

778-922-2060

Contact Seller
2012 Aston Martin Rapide