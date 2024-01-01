$88,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Aston Martin Rapide
4dr Sedan Automatic
2012 Aston Martin Rapide
4dr Sedan Automatic
Location
RSpace Auto Group
5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2
778-922-2060
$88,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SCFHDDAJ9CGF03032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Stock # RF03032
- Mileage 49,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 Aston Martin Rapid
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From RSpace Auto Group
2016 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe V8. MAGNETIC RIDE PKG. PERFORMANCE EXHAUST. 75,500 KM $39,800 + tax & lic
2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i 4dr All-wheel Drive Sports Activity Vehicle Automatic 122,400 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Sienna Sienna XSE. 7-Passenger AWD 2,000 KM $71,800 + tax & lic
Email RSpace Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RSpace Auto Group
5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2
Call Dealer
778-922-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$88,800
+ taxes & licensing
RSpace Auto Group
778-922-2060
2012 Aston Martin Rapide