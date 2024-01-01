2016 BMW 328

Menu
<p>2016 BMW 328i xDrive All-wheel Drive Sedan Automatic Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 LOCAL VEHICLE! LOW KM! Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available. Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit) We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved. Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)</p>

Used
93,207KM
VIN WBA8E3C53GK500856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 93,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

