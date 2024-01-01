$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ducati Monster 821
821
2016 Ducati Monster 821
821
Location
RSpace Auto Group
5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2
778-922-2060
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,400KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN ZDM1RBTS0GB021436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Motorcycle
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # R021436
- Mileage 20,400 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2016 DUCATI MONSTER 821 821. REBUILT. REBUILT. REBUILT Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From RSpace Auto Group
2016 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe V8. MAGNETIC RIDE PKG. PERFORMANCE EXHAUST. 75,500 KM $39,800 + tax & lic
2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i 4dr All-wheel Drive Sports Activity Vehicle Automatic 122,400 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Sienna Sienna XSE. 7-Passenger AWD 2,000 KM $71,800 + tax & lic
Email RSpace Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RSpace Auto Group
5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2
Call Dealer
778-922-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
RSpace Auto Group
778-922-2060
2016 Ducati Monster 821