<p>2016 DUCATI MONSTER 821 821. REBUILT. REBUILT. REBUILT Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)</p>

2016 Ducati Monster 821

20,400 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
RSpace Auto Group

5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2

778-922-2060

Used
20,400KM
VIN ZDM1RBTS0GB021436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # R021436
  • Mileage 20,400 KM

Vehicle Description

