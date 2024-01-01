Menu
<p>2016 Porsche Cayenne 360 DEGREE CAMERA. ACC SYSTEM. Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 ONE OWNER! LOCAL VEHICLE! LOW KM! Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available. Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit) We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved. Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)</p>

2016 Porsche Cayenne

45,242 KM

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
360 DEGREE CAMERA. ACC SYSTEM.

Location

RSpace Auto Group

5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2

778-922-2060

Used
45,242KM
VIN WP1AA2A26GLA08687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # RA08687
  • Mileage 45,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

