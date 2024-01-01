Menu
<p>2018 Chevrolet Camaro V8. 2SS. 1LE PACKAGE. Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 LOCAL VEHICLE! LOW KM! NO ACCIDENT! Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available. Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit) We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved. Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)</p>

30,800 KM

Location

RSpace Auto Group

5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2

778-922-2060

Used
30,800KM
VIN 1G1FG1R76J0160938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # R160938
  • Mileage 30,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

