$55,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS 2dr Coupe Manual 1LE Package
Location
RSpace Auto Group
5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2
778-922-2060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # R160938
- Mileage 30,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Camaro V8. 2SS. 1LE PACKAGE. Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 LOCAL VEHICLE! LOW KM! NO ACCIDENT! Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available. Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit) We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved. Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)
Vehicle Features
