2020 BMW 3 Series

41,466 KM

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

RSpace Auto Group

778-922-2060

2020 BMW 3 Series

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Sedan

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Sedan

Location

RSpace Auto Group

5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2

778-922-2060

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

41,466KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10353300
  • Stock #: RF54794
  • VIN: WBA5U9C02LAF54794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # RF54794
  • Mileage 41,466 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive Sedan

Call Raymond at 778-922-2060, Available 24/7

ONE OWNER!
LOCAL VEHICLE!
LOW KM!
FULL SERVICE HISTORY!
STILL HAS FACTORY WARRANTY!

Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available.

Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit)
We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved.

Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RSpace Auto Group

RSpace Auto Group

5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2

778-922-XXXX

778-922-2060

