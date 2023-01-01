$59,800+ tax & licensing
778-922-2060
2020 BMW 3 Series
M340i xDrive Sedan
Location
RSpace Auto Group
5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$59,800
- Listing ID: 10353300
- Stock #: RF54794
- VIN: WBA5U9C02LAF54794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 41,466 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive Sedan
Call Raymond at 778-922-2060, Available 24/7
ONE OWNER!
LOCAL VEHICLE!
LOW KM!
FULL SERVICE HISTORY!
STILL HAS FACTORY WARRANTY!
Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available.
Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit)
We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved.
Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)
Vehicle Features
