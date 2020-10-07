Menu
1997 Keystone SPRINTER

0 KM

Details Description

$11,980

+ tax & licensing
TT

TT

Location

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

Used
  • Listing ID: 5863878
  • Stock #: 11C0315A
  • VIN: 4YDT31520V1002320

Vehicle Details

Vehicle Description

The Perfect Fishin' Cabin, warm dry place to rest up after a day on the water or out on your favour back trail. With a little TLC you can make it your own.


Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 30 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our locations: Westshore, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40457

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
