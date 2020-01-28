1999 Honda CR-V

- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Rear Window Defrost
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Tow Hitch
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Cassette
- AM/FM Radio
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Exterior
-
