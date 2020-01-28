Menu
1999 Honda CR-V

LX

1999 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Duncan Hyundai

2801 Roberts Rd., Duncan, BC V9L 6W3

250-746-0335

$3,918

+ taxes & licensing

  • 295,825KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4599636
  • Stock #: 20-164a
  • VIN: JHLRD1740XC805356
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels

Duncan Hyundai

Duncan Hyundai

2801 Roberts Rd., Duncan, BC V9L 6W3

